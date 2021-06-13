Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

13-year-old girl found after being reported missing on Saturday

UPDATE: Candice Lee has been found as of Sunday, her family confirms with 23ABC. Details were not available.

Original information:

BPD is asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing Saturday.

The department is looking for Candice Lee, from Southwest Bakersfield. She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light gray dress and purple shoes, according to BPD.

Lee was last seen at 7:50 p.m. in the 10100 block of Skiles Drive, and is considered at-risk because of her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

