Meet Marion County's new school superintendent

Colfax native Donna Hage will take over as Marion County School Superintendent on July 1. SUBMITTED PHOTO

FAIRMONT — From her humble beginnings in Colfax to a 25-year career in public education, Donna Hage said she is ready to lead Marion County Schools.

At its June 7 meeting, the Marion County Board of Education voted 3-2 to appoint Hage to a one-year contract as Marion County’s new school superintendent for a salary of $120,000.

Donna Hage

Birthplace: Fairmont

Age: 48

Graduated: Grafton High, class of 1991

Has lived in: Morgantown, Pleasant Valley, Harmony Grove

Education: Bachelor's degree in English Language Arts Teacher Education 5-12 from West Virginia University

Master's degree in Special Education from WVU

Doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Marshall University

National Board Certified Teacher

Work: English teacher at Grafton High

Assistant principal at Ritchie County High, Liberty High, Robert C. Byrd High

Interim principal at Liberty High

Assistant superintendent for Harrison County

Hage started her career as an English teacher in Taylor County and worked her way up the ranks as she advanced her own education. She earned a master’s degree in education from West Virginia University in 1998 then completed a doctorate in education at Marshall University in 2016.

“I’m still actively engaged in learning, myself,” Hage said.

Although a doctorate in education is considered the field’s terminal degree, Hage said she has never stopped pursuing her passion for education.

Hage worked as an assistant principal at Liberty High School, Robert C. Byrd High School and Ritchie County High. In 2006, Hage took a position in the Harrison County Board of Education as an assistant superintendent and has been there since.

Earlier this year, Randy Farley, Marion County’s current school chief, announced he will retire after 46 years of service to Marion County Schools. Once the board opened submissions for applications, Hage applied for the post.

The board started vetting applications for the position and settled on Hage as their recommendation, despite some qualms from a pair of board members.

“I believe that we are arriving at the absolute best decision we can in moving Marion County forward,” said board president Mary Jo Thomas on the night of the superintendent vote.

An asset for which Hage prides herself is her hands-on experience in the classroom. As recently as last year, Hage was in classrooms as a substitute teacher and is also an adjunct at Fairmont State University. Hage is also a national board-certified teacher, which involves a rigorous course of study followed by an equally rigorous exam.

“I think it’s important to have hands-on experience at all of those levels,” Hage said. “I think it’s important for any leader to experience what a teacher experiences and to see that from the perspective of the classroom — I think that drives everything.”

Mark Manchin, who is currently president of Glenville State College, served as Harrison County’s superintendent for many of the years Hage served there. He saw firsthand the work she poured into the school system.

“She was adept at interacting with students, she was adept at interacting with teachers and getting their input,” Manchin said. “Donna understood that we can never lose sight of why we’re here — to provide a quality education for our students.”

Hage’s time in front of students gave her a unique perspective in 2018 when West Virginia face statewide teacher strikes, shutting down schools in all 55 counties and grinding education to a halt.

“I think it’s vital that we have all perspectives in that regard,” Hage said. “I was by [Manchin’s] side, we were on picket lines together talking to employees... working to keep our district together.”

“We have to have a working relationship, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s going to agree,” Manchin said. “[Hage] understood that. She had a very intricate knowledge of those relationships.”

John Foley, president of the Marion County branch of the American Federation of Teachers union, said he’s looking forward to working with Hage for the betterment of Marion County.

“I’m anxious to get to meet her,” Foley said. “Everything we do is for the good of the students. If we can work together with her and make sure everything is better for our students and teachers then that’s a big positive all the way around.”

However, it was not Hage’s experience in the classroom that came under scrutiny at the June 7 board of education meeting. Board member James Saunders said because Hage had never been a head principal, she would not be able to effectively lead the county’s principals.

“[Hage] will be directly leading some of the best principals in the state,” Saunders said at the meeting. “I apologize to those principals that they will be working with a person that has never had their job.”

But Manchin says that if anyone knows the struggles head principals go through it would be Hage.

“When she became assistant superintendent, she was responsible for evaluating, interacting and working with the principals,” Manchin said. “Donna was an assistant principal and had a great knowledge at the school site of the issues they face on a day-to-day basis. I never had those concerns.”

Hage said while in her position in Harrison County, she supervised more than 20 principals and called those relationships “reciprocal,” and said she learned a lot from those principals.

“I’ve been blessed with that opportunity,” Hage said. “I did have six years as an assistant principal in Harrison County and I worked under two seasoned principals, so the opportunity to advance to a head principal job did not present itself.”

A major factor that led the majority of the school board to chose Hage was her expertise in curriculum development.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career, even as an assistant principal, I was tasked with a lot of curriculum development,” Hage said. “At the county office that continued and I’m very passionate about delivering professional development.”

Another major push Hage is looking to bring is advancing Marion County’s involvement in technical education, which allows students to seek avenues other than college.

“In all of central West Virginia we’re really in great need in that arena,” Mary Jo Thomas said. “A lot of candidates did bring things to the table but [Hage] rose to the top because of her experience with technical education.”

Hage is familiar with the importance of career technical education, both her parents did not finish high school but her father made a living working in lumber and construction.

“I’m passionate about [technical education] because I want students to realize that not everybody is geared toward a college degree,” Hage said. “If they’re not, we need to provide opportunities to them.”

The last bit of criticism mentioned during the June 7 meeting was a concern about the fact that Hage’s contract in Harrison County was not being renewed after this year. According to Hage, this was due to the county downsizing the central office and rerouting those funds elsewhere.

“As many superintendents did this past year, they looked at the county office, they looked at funding and looked at whether they could downsize,” Hage said. “I was informed that they were looking to potentially eliminate an assistant superintendent position. There are two assistant superintendent positions in Harrison County and I am the least senior.”

Hage said she was assured the change was not based on her performance.

But at the end of it all, Hage is grateful to the community and everything it’s provided her family and is looking forward to leading Marion County Schools.

“I’ve had ties to Marion County. For 10 years I lived on Tulip Lane on the Heston Farm. I grew up spending summers in the river at Colfax and in the hay field,” Hage said. “I’ve always felt very tied to this community. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to come back and serve.”