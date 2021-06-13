Cancel
Official Rules

Parents Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

www.parents.com
NHLmsgnetworks.com

Isles Playoff Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, 18 or older. Employees of MSGN Holdings, L.P. (“Sponsor”), MSG Networks, Inc, The New York Islanders, the National Hockey League and its member teams, NHL Enterprises, L.P. (collectively, “NHL Entities”), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agents and promotional partners , and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse or sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related) of such individuals are not eligible to enter or win. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Win It Wednesdays Instagram Sweepstakes Official Rules

IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA – WIN IT WEDNESDAY INSTAGRAM SWEEPSTAKES – OFFICIAL RULES. The Sweepstakes is hosted by IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA, located at 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115, (“IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA”). IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA reserves the right to disqualify any Participant who is found to have breached these Sweepstakes Rules.
Culver City, CAKABC

KABC’s “WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUMMER GETAWAY” Contest  Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station KABC (“Station”), owned and operated by LA Radio, LLC, 8965 Lindblade Street, Culver City, CA 90232, during available business hours Monday through Friday, Station’s website at www.kabc.com or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Atlanta, GAnewcountry1015.com

NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE’S “BROOKS & DUNN TICKETS” CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station WKHX (“Station”), owned and operated by Atlanta Radio, LLC, 780 Johnson Ferry Rd Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.newcountry1015.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Music1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “KISS – MORNING DRIVE” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station will...
Alaska StateWashington Post

Biden officials move to reinstate Alaska roadless rule, overturning Trump policy

The Biden administration said Friday that it would “repeal or replace” a rule allowing roads and other types of development in more than half of Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, reviving 20-year-old protections President Donald Trump had stripped three months before leaving office. The move was outlined in the administration’s new...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

State officials announce appeal of federal judge’s ruling that overturned assault weapons ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta announced California has submitted an appeal to the decision to overturn the 32-year-old assault weapons ban in California. "We can agree that the decision was disappointing. And the reasoning, such as equating assault weapons to Swiss Army knives and false claims that COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people than mass shootings, was shocking. In many ways, the opinion was disturbing, and troubling, and a great concern but we cannot be, and we are not deterred by this ruling," Bonta said.
San Francisco, CA1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “CHICAGO – TEXT” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station will...
San Francisco, CA1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “TREVOR NOAH – ONLINE” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station will...
U.S. Politicswallstreetonparade.com

There Is Not One Elected Official at the Federal Reserve, But It Has Been Unilaterally Rewriting the Rules on Wall Street Since 2007

The Federal Reserve will release the results of its stress tests of the mega banks on Wall Street on June 24. That exercise is nothing more than a shell game to mislead Congress and the public into believing that actual due diligence is being done by the Fed on these massive federally insured banks with their inhouse trading casinos. (See Three Federal Studies Show Fed’s Stress Tests of Big Banks Are Just a Placebo.) In reality, the Fed is a completely captured appendage of Wall Street.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

11-year-old transgender girl sues West Virginia for banning her from cross-country

An 11-year-old is suing West Virginia after she was banned from joining a school sports team because of an anti-transgender law.Becky Pepper-Jackson argued in court on 26 May that she was banned from joining a girls’ cross country team because of H.B. 3293. The bill was “proudly” signed into law by West Virginia governor Jim Justice in April, amid anger from colleges and LGBT+ rights campaigners for banning transgender girls from taking part in girls sports. Following its introduction, Bridgeport Middle School told Becky on 18 May that taking part in girls cross country would also be “confusing” for coaches....
Public HealthPosted by
Audacy

Gov. Newsom makes it official, ends mask rules for vaccinated workers

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order allowing the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's new rules to take effect immediately eliminating the usual 10-day administrative law review. Prior to Thursday's vote, the governor had been calling on Cal/OSHA to change mask rules for workers to better align...