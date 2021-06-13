NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, 18 or older. Employees of MSGN Holdings, L.P. (“Sponsor”), MSG Networks, Inc, The New York Islanders, the National Hockey League and its member teams, NHL Enterprises, L.P. (collectively, “NHL Entities”), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agents and promotional partners , and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse or sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related) of such individuals are not eligible to enter or win. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.