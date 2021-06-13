Global Chitosan Derivatives Market Demand, Growth Challenges, Industry Analysis And Forecasts To 2031

Eye injuries, macular degeneration, birth defects, glaucoma, and cataracts are some of the factors that can cause blindness. Moreover, diabetics are at a high risk of blindness. Personal habits such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light also increases the risk of cataracts. Eye surgery, or ocular surgery, is a common treatment for vision problems caused by refractive errors, glaucoma, cataract, etc. If not treated, this visual impairment may lead to a blindness. Thus, there is an increasing demand for safe and effective treatment for vision problems caused by refractive errors, glaucoma, cataracts, etc. Cataract surgery helps to remove the natural lens of the eye that has developed an opacification, called a cataract, and replace it with an intraocular lens. While, laser-assisted cataract surgery uses a femtosecond laser to remove cataracts accurately and precisely.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO