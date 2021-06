Genshin Impact (Free) version 1.6 update was recently revealed with pre-installation going live a few days ago. If you pre-installed the update, you need to just download the update from the App Store with a minimal wait time when you launch the game client on iOS. Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Midsummer Island Adventure’ brings a new limited-time area that is only accessible until the end of 1.6. You need to complete Klee’s story quest “Trifolium Chapter: Act I – True Treasure" and Archon Quest: Prologue Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom to be able to access this area. At the end of the 1.6 update, the islands will not be available which means you will no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather rewards, earn quest rewards, and more there. Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo) is a 5 star character joining today. Barring him, this update adds the new weapon Freedom-Sworn (5 star sword). Alongside today’s update, miHoYo also released a short free EP that is available for streaming on YouTube. Check it out below: