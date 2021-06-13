Cancel
“El Cuervo” Silva retained his crown and kept the “Miguel Ángel Castellini” cup.

Cover picture for the articleSilva (left) in full assault towards Ramírez (proper). The missionary Alejandro Silva (69,500 kg) was the winner of the tremendous welterweight event “Miguel Ángel Castellini Cup”, by prevailing in the last combat, by factors, in a unanimous resolution after 10 rounds, the Chaco Diego Ramírez (69,800) and, as well as, retained the Argentine title of the class, in the spotlight of the boxing present held on Friday, June 11, at the “Roberto de Vicenzo” Exercise Middle, in Berazategui, Buenos Aires, in one other manufacturing by Sampson Boxing and Tello Field.

