Switch file sizes – Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, more

A Game About Peoples’ Relationships With Fictional Characters. Doki Doki Literature Club was one of the stand-out indie games of 2017, partly because of its adorable characters and slick production values, but mostly because of the twist: this cute, happy-looking dating sim is actually a very meta psychological horror game. Four years later, Dan Salvato has announced plans to expand the game’s content in the form of the upcoming Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, an updated version that contains several new Side Stories where the members of the Literature Club get to know each other. Salvato states in the trailer that he wanted Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! to be a game about the relationships people can have with fictional characters and fiction in general. Of course, he also states that he thinks the Side Stories will be a great opportunity for wholesome storytelling and life lessons about respecting other people and overcoming communication barriers, which sounds pretty sus to us.