Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Switch file sizes – Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, more

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListings on the eShops provide file sizes for a bunch of Switch games. These include Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, and more. The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition – 3.0GB. Empire of Angels IV – 2.8GB. Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound &...

nintendoeverything.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellbound#Literature#Europe#Eshops#Creed Champions#Angels Iv#Gb Cross#Forest#Mb Super Cable Boy#Mb Aquatic Rampage#Mb Cannon Army#Mb Bear S Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamesfandompost.com

Famicom Detective Club Switch Review

These beautiful remakes have some great characters and good story beats that help to alleviate some of the issues with the sometimes confusing gameplay. These ground-breaking detective titles still somehow hold up even today. What They Say:. Interrogate suspects and hunt for clues to piece together chilling conundrums plaguing a...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Out On Nintendo Switch This Month

Serenity Forge and Team Salvato have revealed that Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! will release on Nintendo Switch later this month. The critically-acclaimed psychological horror game welcomes you “to a terrifying world of poetry and romance,” where you can write poems for your crush and erase any mistakes that you may make on your way to reaching your perfect ending.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: Release Time, File Size, Preload, and More

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is nearly here on PlayStation 5, and here’s the exact release time when you can start playing the game. Intergrade is an enhanced version of the original release of Final Fantasy VII Remake from last year, but there are some additional surprises thrown in there that give fans a reason to return. The new Yuffie DLC, officially titled Episode INTERmission, is the main draw of this new version, but many people also just want to return to Midgar and play the game in 60 FPS. Here’s the exact release time when you can start playing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Coming to PlayStation 4/5, Switch June 30th

I'm an artist who is a tremendous fan of all things horror. It's VERY difficult to actually scare me, so when something accomplishes it, I love it forever. Resident Evil has always been my favorite, ever since I was a little kid, but I'm perfectly happy to spend time with Silent Hill, Fatal Frame and many other games.
Video GamesCollider

‘Doki Doki Literature Club’ Getting New DLC and Coming to Consoles

Dan Salvato, the creator of Doki Doki Literature Club, has announced that his surprisingly horrific anime dating game will be releasing an update at the end of the month. The DLC pack is called DDLC Plus, which is going to add a bunch of new content to the original storyline. On top of that, the base game plus DLC will be published on multiple gaming platforms - not just PC.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Release Time, File Size, Preload, and More

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is nearly here on PlayStation 5, and here’s the exact release time when you can start playing the game. This is the first full-length adventure for Ratchet and Clank in quite some time, but it lives up to the hype according to our review. There’s a lot to see and do in Rift Apart, and there are many secrets to uncover on each of the game’s various planets. It’s a perfect jumping-on point for newcomers and it’s also full of fanservice for existing fans. Here’s the exact release time when you can start playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

E3 2021: XSEED Games Streams Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed

XSEED Games Strips off a Few Layers in Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed. E3 is for showing off games, right? Well XSEED Games made sure to put on a show by showcasing about an hour of Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed on their Twitch page. But, what is Akiba’s Trip? Let me explain.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Metroid Dread, Advance Wars, and Other Switch Exclusive Games File Size Revealed

Metroid Dread was recently announced at the Nintendo Direct along with a whole bunch of other Nintendo Switch exclusives. Here are all of their file sizes. Metroid Dread will be out on October 8, 2021. It has a modest file size as reported on the Nintendo eShop where it is available to pre-order for $59.99. The game will take 6.9 GB of hard disk space on your Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Unveils a Gameplay Trailer

A Game About Peoples’ Relationships With Fictional Characters. Doki Doki Literature Club was one of the stand-out indie games of 2017, partly because of its adorable characters and slick production values, but mostly because of the twist: this cute, happy-looking dating sim is actually a very meta psychological horror game. Four years later, Dan Salvato has announced plans to expand the game’s content in the form of the upcoming Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, an updated version that contains several new Side Stories where the members of the Literature Club get to know each other. Salvato states in the trailer that he wanted Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! to be a game about the relationships people can have with fictional characters and fiction in general. Of course, he also states that he thinks the Side Stories will be a great opportunity for wholesome storytelling and life lessons about respecting other people and overcoming communication barriers, which sounds pretty sus to us.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Learn what’s new in Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! with a creator narrated overview trailer

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! was a big surprise reveal last week, bringing the game to a whole bunch of platforms (and available physically) for the first time. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about with this game, I suggest you try and keep yourself spoiler-free for the best first-time experience. If you’d like to know what’s in store for Plus specifically, a new overview trailer narrated by Dan Salvato has been released today.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Amazon: Select first-party Switch games on sale

Amazon currently has a selection of first-party Switch games on sale. Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Zelda: Link’s Awakening are all at $40. Also worth mentioning is that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is on sale for $15. You can save on these games...
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the best Kirby game ever on Nintendo Switch ASAP

Kirby was not supposed to be Kirby. Masahiro Sakurai was working for the Nintendo-owned HAL Laboratory in the early ‘90s, tasked with creating a game that could be an easy entry point for players of all skill levels. He focused on flying, which would give any player a fun physics advantage. But when it came to the actual character, he was in a hurry.