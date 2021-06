During Memorial Day weekend, Pooh Shiesty was booked at King of Diamonds in Miami, to perform. That night didn’t go smoothly at all, as the Memphis rapper supposedly got pick pocketed of the $40,000 in his pockets. This was reportedly after Shiesty was being escorted out. He accidentally fired a round at someone, which hit the security guard in the ankle as well. According to TMZ, the security guard was originally trying to get Shiesty to cover the gun up. Shiesty still fired the shot, which hit security and another victim. Shiesty ended up leaving the venue after handing the gun over to someone.