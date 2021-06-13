Cancel
Middle East

Netanyahu set to lose power as Israel's parliament votes on new government

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign as the country’s longest serving leader was poised to end on Sunday, when lawmakers will vote on a new government. The new coalition cabinet is expected to be sworn in following a Knesset confidence vote, bringing in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation starkly divided over Netanyahu’s departure.

Benjamin Netanyahu
