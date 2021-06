The ruling party in Algeria, the National Liberation Front (FLN), prevailed in the legislative elections held last Saturday, in a context of great abstention and political crisis, the electoral authority announced on Tuesday. The result hardly alters the political reality after two decades under the presidency of Abdelaziz Buteflika, who resigned two years ago. The most substantial change is the loss of more than a third of its representatives by the FLN, which has obtained 105 of the 407 seats in the Lower House. Three days after the elections, the authorities released provisional data in which the participation of 23% stands out, informs the official APS agency.