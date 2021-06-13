Ice Shelf Breakup Causes Antarctic Glacier to Melt Faster; Sea Levels at Risk

An overlooked aspect of glacial melt could be key to improving sea-level rise models. We often think of glacial melt as just ending up in the ocean, but new research proposes the need to look deeper – almost a whole kilometer deeper, underneath the glaciers themselves. The under-ice landscape, as the rocks and sediments and rivers underneath glaciers are called, has a huge influence on the speed at which glacial melt actually reaches the oceans – and scientists from Stockholm University say we still don’t know much about those spaces.