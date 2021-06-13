Cancel
Ice Shelf Breakup Causes Antarctic Glacier to Melt Faster; Sea Levels at Risk

dnyuz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent breakup of an Antarctic ice shelf is speeding up the ocean-bound descent of a glacier holding back at least a meter of sea level rise, according to new research. The findings may have implications for predicting when collapsing glaciers will raise sea levels and flood coastal cities. Pine...

dnyuz.com
KTSA

Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica

Newly-calved iceberg A-76 was captured by satellites by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. The European Space Agency compares its size to the Spanish island Majorca. European Space Agency. A massive slab of ice, roughly the shape of Manhattan but more than 70 times larger, has sheared off from Antarctica and floated...
Earth SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Dramatic images capture rapid slide of Antarctic glacier

Pine Island Glacier, one of the fastest-shrinking glaciers in Antarctica, hastened its slide into the sea between 2017 and 2020, when one-fifth of its associated ice shelf broke off as massive icebergs, a new study reveals. The glacier sped up another time in recent history, between the 1990s and 2009,...
Earth ScienceScientific American

Giant Ice Shelf Crumbling Faster than Expected

Antarctica’s monster Pine Island Glacier—one of the fastest melting glaciers on the continent—is giving climate scientists new reasons to worry. The trouble has to do with its ice shelf, a frozen ledge at the edge of the Pine Island Glacier. The ice shelf helps stabilize and contain the vast flow of ice behind it.
Daily Mail

Antarctica's Pine Island ice shelf is 'ripping apart', meaning the 180 trillion ton glacier it is helping to hold back could COLLAPSE within 20 years, study warns

Antarctica's 180 trillion ton Pine Island glacier could collapse within 20 years as the floating ice shelf helping to hold it back is 'ripping apart', a study has warned. The Pine Island ice shelf — located on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet — has been known to have been thinning now for decades as a result of climate change.
Earth Sciencesciencecodex.com

The rocky road to accurate sea-level predictions

The type of material present under glaciers has a big impact on how fast they slide towards the ocean. Scientists face a challenging task to acquire data of this under-ice landscape, let alone how to represent it accurately in models of future sea-level rise. "Choosing the wrong equations for the...
Earth Sciencelabroots.com

We urgently need to reconsider the under-ice landscapes of glaciers

An overlooked aspect of glacial melt could be key to improving sea-level rise models. We often think of glacial melt as just ending up in the ocean, but new research proposes the need to look deeper – almost a whole kilometer deeper, underneath the glaciers themselves. The under-ice landscape, as the rocks and sediments and rivers underneath glaciers are called, has a huge influence on the speed at which glacial melt actually reaches the oceans – and scientists from Stockholm University say we still don’t know much about those spaces.
Earth ScienceScience Now

Ice-shelf retreat drives recent Pine Island Glacier speedup

Speedup of Pine Island Glacier over the past several decades has made it Antarctica’s largest contributor to sea-level rise. The past speedup is largely due to grounding-line retreat in response to ocean-induced thinning that reduced ice-shelf buttressing. While speeds remained fairly steady from 2009 to late 2017, our Copernicus Sentinel 1A/B–derived velocity data show a >12% speedup over the past 3 years, coincident with a 19-km retreat of the ice shelf. We use an ice-flow model to simulate this loss, finding that accelerated calving can explain the recent speedup, independent of the grounding-line, melt-driven processes responsible for past speedups. If the ice shelf’s rapid retreat continues, it could further destabilize the glacier far sooner than would be expected due to surface- or ocean-melting processes.
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Ancient Sea-Level Rise Linked to Settlement Decline

(CN) — Israeli scientists are studying the past to understand the potential future devastation of rising sea levels. Recent archaeological observations and multidisciplinary research from Dor, a settlement along the Carmel coast in northern Israel, shed new light on how fluctuations in relative sea level (RSL) influenced the history of this ancient dwelling that’s mentioned in the Bible.
Earth Scienceearth.com

Coastal sea ice is thinning much faster than expected

Arctic coastal sea ice is thinning at double the rate that was expected, according to a new study from the European Space Agency. The researchers analyzed ice-thickness data from the CryoSat and Envisat missions, while using a new model to estimate snow depth. The CryoSat altimeter measures ice height by...
scitechdaily.com

On Thin Ice: Arctic Coastal Sea Ice Thinning Twice As Fast As Thought

Research based on ice-thickness data from ESA’s CryoSat and Envisat missions along with a new model of snow has revealed that sea ice in the coastal regions of the Arctic may be thinning twice as fast as thought. Frequently in the news, Earth’s declining ice is without doubt one of...
Earth ScienceNature.com

Summertime sea-ice prediction in the Weddell Sea improved by sea-ice thickness initialization

Skillful sea-ice prediction in the Antarctic Ocean remains a big challenge due to paucity of sea-ice observations and insufficient representation of sea-ice processes in climate models. Using a coupled general circulation model, this study demonstrates skillful prediction of the summertime sea-ice concentration (SIC) in the Weddell Sea with wintertime SIC and sea-ice thickness (SIT) initializations. During low sea-ice years of the Weddell Sea, negative SIT anomalies initialized in June retain the memory throughout austral winter owing to horizontal advection of the SIT anomalies. The SIT anomalies continue to develop in austral spring owing to more incoming solar radiation and the associated warming of mixed layer, contributing to further sea-ice decrease during late austral summer-early autumn. Concomitantly, the model reasonably reproduces atmospheric circulation anomalies during austral spring in the Amundsen-Bellingshausen Seas besides the Weddell Sea. These results provide evidence that the wintertime SIT initialization benefits skillful summertime sea-ice prediction in the Antarctic Seas.
Earth Sciencefreenews.live

Scientists have recorded the rapid separation of the Antarctic glacier

An international team of scientists analyzed satellite data and found that the Pine Island Glacier was accelerating its melting. This is due to cracks across its entire surface. The Pine Island Glacier, one of the fastest-shrinking glaciers in Antarctica, accelerated its melting between 2017 and 2020. Now a fifth of...
Earth Sciencetechinvestornews.com

Critical Antarctic ice shelf breaking away at an alarming rate

A new study published in Science Advances has revealed that the Pine Island Glacier's ice shelf is breaking away at a rate much faster than previously measured. If the ice shelf holding the Pine Iceland Glacier together breaks away, the entire iceberg may fall into the sea.[...]. A new study...