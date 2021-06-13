Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian, Her Family After Irina Shayk Outing: Report

Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram photos have broken the internet a few times over the last year or so, but not exactly for the same reason as sister Kim’s. While plenty of the Good American founder’s sultry selfies have racked up enough fire emojis to set off a digital wildfire, others have gone viral for changes in Khloé’s appearance — notably, the unrecognizable photos posted in March 2020 after which people claimed Khloé had surgery-ed her way into a whole new face, and the un-retouched bikini photo accidentally shared in April 2021 that sent fans through a whole other emotional journey of wondering just how much Photoshop usually goes into their Instagram images. Now, on the reunion airing after the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé is finally owning up to plastic surgery she’s had in the recent past, and offering up a reason for why she hasn’t disclosed it earlier.