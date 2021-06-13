Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian, Her Family After Irina Shayk Outing: Report
Kanye West may no longer be interested in getting updates about Kim Kardashian and her family on social media. West appeared to have unfollowed his estranged wife and in-laws on Twitter, E! News reported. However, the “Gold Digger” rapper is still following a slew of celebrities linked to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter Stormi Webster.dnyuz.com