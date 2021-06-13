Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Buses to the Ohel for Gimmel Tammuz

By Name
anash.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Gimmel Tammuz, buses will be making round-trips from Crown Heights to the Ohel every 30-45 minutes throughout the day. On Sunday, Gimmel Tammuz, buses will be making round-trips to the Ohel every 30-45 minutes throughout the day. Gimmel Tammuz bus schedule:. The first bus will go from Crown...

anash.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Heights#Rabbonim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Religionanash.org

Flurry of Activity at Chabad.org Ahead of Gimmel Tammuz

Staff at Chabad.org have been spending the days ahead of Gimmel Tammuz and the Siyum Harambam redesigning and revamping the Daily Study App and the Chabad Locator. The weeks and days leading up to Jewish holidays are a frenzied time for Chabad.org’s editors, programmers and Ask-the-Rabbi responders, each of whom is doing his or her part to make sure that every member of the Jewish nation has the tools, information, encouragement and guidance they need to fulfill the mitzvahs of the day and celebrate in style.
Lifestyleanash.org

Farbrengen At Home Resources for Gimmel Tammuz

Make a Farbrengen at home today in honor of Gimmel Tammuz. The full set of resources are free and available now for download. Make a Farbrengen at home today in honor of Gimmel Tammuz. The full set of resources are free and available now for download at TutAltz.com/4000. 4000 families...
Celebrationsanash.org

Crown Heights to Celebrate 12 Tammuz with Farbrengens

Farbrengens will be held across Crown Heights to celebrate Yud Beis Tammuz, the birthday and chag hageulah of the Frierdiker Rebbe. Farbrengens will be held across Crown Heights to celebrate Yud Beis Tammuz, the birthday and liberation of the Frierdiker Rebbe from Soviet prison. To add your farbrengen, email news@anash.org.
Livingston, NJanash.org

NJ LifeTown Dedicates Exhibit About Rebbe on 3 Tammuz

Friendship Circle in Livingston, N.J., marked Gimmel Tammuz with the installation of an interactive exhibit about the Rebbe, which includes photos and videos showing the Rebbe’s love and care for every individual. Friendship Circle in Livingston, N.J., marked Gimmel Tammuz with the installation of an interactive exhibit about the Rebbe,...
TV & Videosanash.org

Watch: The Story of Yud Beis Tammuz for Children

VIDEO: Part One – The Arrest. In keeping in line with the Rabbonim's policies for websites, we do not allow comments. However, our Rabbonim have approved of including input on articles of substance (Torah, history, memories etc.) We appreciate your feedback. If you have any additional information to contribute to...
Societyanash.org

Thousands Prepare to Spend Shabbos at the Rebbe’s Ohel

Guests from all over the world arrived at the Rebbe’s Ohel in Queens, where they will be spending the Shabbos prior to Gimmel Tammuz, the Rebbe’s yom hilula. Guests from all over the world arrived at the Rebbe‘s Ohel in Queens, where they will be spending the Shabbos prior to Gimmel Tammuz, the Rebbe’s yom hilula.
Religionmatzav.com

Today’s Yahrtzeits and History – 1 Tammuz

Rav Klonymos Kalman Halevi Epstein of Cracow, the Maor Vashemesh (1823). One of the most celebrated of the followers of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk, he started heading the Jewish community of Cracow in 1785. At the end of his life he moved to Eretz Yisrael and is buried in the old cemetery of Tzefas.
Religionanash.org

N’Shei Chabad to Farbreng for Yud Beis Tammuz

N’shei Chabad of Crown Heights will be holding a farbrengen for Yud Beis Tammuz, with guest speakers Rabbi Mordechai Kanelsky, Mrs. Sara Blau, and Mrs. Chana Rivka Friedman, and entertainment by singer Mrs. Briele Esther. N’shei Chabad of Crown Heights will be holding a farbrengen for women marking for Yud...
Religionanash.org

Tonight: 12 Tammuz Farbrengen with Rabbi Kuti Feldman

A chassidishe farbrengen will be held on Monday night at Merkaz Avrechim to mark Yud Beis Tammuz, the chag hageulah of the Frierdiker Rebbe, addressed by mashpia Rabbi Kuti Feldman. A chassidishe farbrengen will be held on Monday night to mark Yud Beis Tammuz, the birthday and the chag hageulah...
Washington, DCWTOP

DC police searching for gunman in fatal shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday. The D.C. police said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. on Hillside Road, between 46th Street and Benning Road and about a quarter-mile from the Maryland border. Police are still looking for...
CelebrationsThe Jewish Press

Yud Beis Tammuz: Day Of Liberation Of The Previous Lubavitch Rebbe

This week, we celebrated Yud Beis-Yud Gimmel Tammuz, commemorating the 1927 release of the Previous Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, known as the Rebbe RaYaTz, from his imprisonment in Soviet Russia. His crime was working to strengthen Torah study and the practice of Judaism. If there are observant Jews in...
Public Safetyhivplusmag.com

Man Killed in Cancún Over HIV-Positive Status

A young gay man was tortured, burned, and killed in Cancún, Mexico, in early June due to having HIV, local media has reported. The man had said at a party that he was living with HIV. “This case has caused us a lot of anger because we are in the...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced that he was going outside to wait for us and – screaming, snarling, raising his fists – stared at us through the window. Was I surprised that a muscular guy in his 30s was threatening to punch out two grandparents? The woman behind the checkout counter wasn’t. She said, “Stuff like this happens every few days.” In fact, not long before, in another supermarket, another city, an elderly man raged and shouted at me, claiming that I was standing too close, and the cashier said, “He comes in here and does this all the time.”
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Editorial: Domestic violence is a community problem

During the COVID-19 pandemic and even in recent weeks as the health crisis has eased, tragic reports of domestic violence keep turning up in the news. It’s become all too common for disputes among couples and families to explode into deadly violence. The amount of time people have had to spend at home over the past year, coupled with the psychological and financial stress produced by the pandemic, has created a dangerous situation. But it’s not a new problem. Domestic violence is an age-old issue. It just doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.
Portland, ORPosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Are There Too Many Homeless People In Portland?

Photo by Franco Folini (via Wikimedia Commons) According to The Washington Post, "The number of Americans who are homeless has increased in each of the past five years, according to government data, and for the first time, more than half of homeless adults are living not in shelters but in tents or sleeping bags outside. There has yet to be a nationwide homelessness count since the start of the pandemic, but a quarter of Americans now report being at "imminent risk" of losing their homes, and cities up and down the West Coast say they are overwhelmed by an unprecedented rise in homeless people, hazardous encampments and related trash."
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland leaders created this nightmare for police

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam places blame on Portland's elected leaders for the mass resignation of the city's Rapid Response Team. Today, the city of Portland reported that police officers have resigned "en masse" from the Rapid Response Team (RRT), leaving it unclear how the city will respond to the rioting, vandalism and violence that have become predictable nightly events.