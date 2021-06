Forty-eight hours after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted travel suspension on Nigeria, India, South Africa, the country made a U-turn by suspending flights to and from the West African cities of Lagos and Abuja with effect from June 21 until further notice. The re-imposition of the travel ban elicited shock among teeming Nigerian travelers who got excited about the lifting of the ban imposed by UAE since February this year following a spat between UAE and Nigeria over modalities for conducting tests on travelers to and from Dubai to Nigeria.