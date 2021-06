The Cincinnati Reds will play game four with the San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Reds swept two teams before their game series with San Diego. The team has already collected three losses against the Padres and Cincinnati earned a score of 5-7 in the match last Saturday. Cincinnati made 5 runs, 10 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. Jonathan India scored the first point in the 1st inning. Jesse Winker delivered the last point in the 5th. The Reds are sitting on a 35-34 record as 3rd in the NL Central standings.