Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

TransWork tackles discrimination with economic opportunities for transgender and non-binary folks

By Holly Huepfel
phl17.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are services available to the transgender community in regards to transition and healthcare, one of the main things standing in the way of transgender and nonbinary folks living independent lives is the need to be gainfully employed. Unfortunately, transgender and nonbinary folks are often subject to harsh discrimination in the workplace that is directly related to their gender identity.

phl17.com
View All 26 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Gender#Binary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profane social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright ban public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS News

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, donates $4.1 billion

Warren Buffett said he is stepping down from his role with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, noting in a statement that he has been an "inactive" trustee of the organization. His decision to step down comes at an uncertain time for the foundation as the Gates last month announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.