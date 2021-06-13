Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room is the oldest LGBTQIA+ bookstore in the country

Founded in 1973, Giovanni’s Room (now called Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room) is the oldest continuously-running LGBTQIA+ bookstore in the United States of America. Since its inception, Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room has been fueled by the community. In the 1980s it was more than just a bookstore, it was a place for LGBTQIA+ individuals to gather and reflect on the HIV/AIDS crisis that was brewing at that time. When the store was experiencing a financial crisis, Philly AIDS Thrift swooped in and took over the business, securing the legacy of Giovanni’s Room for years to come.