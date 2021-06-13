Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room is the oldest LGBTQIA+ bookstore in the country

By Holly Huepfel
phl17.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1973, Giovanni’s Room (now called Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room) is the oldest continuously-running LGBTQIA+ bookstore in the United States of America. Since its inception, Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room has been fueled by the community. In the 1980s it was more than just a bookstore, it was a place for LGBTQIA+ individuals to gather and reflect on the HIV/AIDS crisis that was brewing at that time. When the store was experiencing a financial crisis, Philly AIDS Thrift swooped in and took over the business, securing the legacy of Giovanni’s Room for years to come.

phl17.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Bookstore#Aids#Lgbtqia#Philly Aids Thrift#Lgbtqia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.