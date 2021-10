In the ring, on October Saturday 17, welterweight boxer Mikey Garcia suffered a detrimental upset loss to the little known Spaniard Sandor Martin. Outside of the ring, in the audience, unified lightweight champion Teofimo “Take Over” Lopez (16-0, 12 KO’s) and WBC 135-pound champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (26-0 15 KO’s) went nose-to-nose. The two barked at one another about how the other was fraudulent. The Dream has made no secret that he wants to face Lopez in a prizefight that would unite all the titles. Depending on the day you catch him, the Take Over can be interested in the bout as well.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO