WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of the most iconic game in the sport as Barcelona welcome Real Madrid for a giant El Clásico. The two teams come into this one on the back of victories in the Champions League, but Los Blancos will be favorites thanks to their scintillating attacking record this season and a team flying high under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. Barça will be underdogs, but they’re at home and you never know what can happen in a Clásico. This will be loads of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO