Flint River RV Park Tourist Accommodation Report

On this day in Duluth in 1906, the Duluth News Tribune declared Duluth was in “Need of Large Summer Hotel” and stated that there existed a “great need of a representative Duluth body to advertise the city and its attractions as a summer resort.” The year before, the opening of Duluth’s Aerial Transfer Bridge had dramatically increased access to the point, and the previous month the White City Amusement Park began operating on Minnesota Point at Oatka Beach. The story was inspired by a letter from a new Orleans attorney inquiring about places to stay in Duluth. A “prominent citizen” was asked about the issue, and he replied that “The need of a summer hotel is demonstrated more this summer than ever before… Minnesota Point has been suggested, and I feel it is a desirable place.” He went on to say that “Local hotels are crowded most of the time during summer months and frequently guests cannot be accommodated.” Today Duluth has 34 hotels; two of them are found on Minnesota Point south of the ship canal and five more are located on the Point’s Canal Park Business District north of the canal—and it is still hard for tourists to get a room in Duluth from May to September.