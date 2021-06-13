Hampton Inn Health Inspection Report

Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:. Speedway 7611, 11584 Allen Road, Jeffersonville, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: live insects found in cabinet under dump sink off coffee station. The presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on premises by inspecting, cleaning and using pesticides. Water and soda lines in cabinet under the soda machine found leaking. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Soil accumulation found in following areas: mop-sink area, facilities floors and walls, walk-in cooler fan guards and floor and walls, drink storage shelves, food station cabinets. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.