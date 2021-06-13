Hampton Inn Health Inspection Report
6-1D – time as a public health control: procedures and records. 511-6-1.04(6)(i) – time as a public health control (tphc) (p, pf, c) Inspector Notes: Observed boiled eggs and yogurt on the service line with temps of 50° and 64°. Hampton Inn uses TPHC (Time as a Public Health Control. There are no records or markings on the bags & containers. No dates or times when items wee set out on the breakfast line. Discussed procedures with PIC. PIC stated all of the food is discarded at 10 AM. Food put out at 6 AM.bainbridgega.com