The defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has thrown his support behind Theresa May to be the next Nato chief.The former prime minister had been a “fantastic” leader in “really tough” times and was an “excellent” candidate to lead the transatlantic military alliance, he claimed.The current Nato secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, is due to step down next year after seven years in the role, and discussions behind closed doors are currently under way as to who will replace him.Ms May has not declared herself as a candidate for the job, but Mr Wallace gave her his support in an interview with the Italian...