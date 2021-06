Netherlands defender Daley Blind was brought to tears after leaving the pitch in his country's Euro 2020 game against Ukraine following an emotional weekend.Blind is a close friend of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. The pair spent three years at Ajax together, from 2010 to 2013, and the former Manchester United has also experienced serious cardiac health issues having been diagnosed with myocarditis.“What happened last night has much impact on me,” Blind admitted. “Not only because Christian is a very close friend of me, but also because of...