AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 performance jump rumored to be absolutely insane

AMD has introduced a new family of workstation GPUs, the Radeon PRO W6000 series. The new graphics cards are meant for high-power workloads, and they come with up to 32GB of ECC memory. As you’d expect, the new GPUs are based on the RDNA2 architecture, like most other AMD GPUs. RDNA 2 is highly scalable, and we’ve seen it on all kinds of products. That includes GPUs for computers, but also the latest generation of consoles, and it’s even coming soon to smartphones thanks to a partnership with Samsung. However, these are the first workstation GPUs based on it.