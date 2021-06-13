Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 performance jump rumored to be absolutely insane

By Sayan Sen Neowin
Neowin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD's second-generation RDNA architecture (RDNA 2) was generally praised by reviewers for the performance and power efficiency gains it was able to achieve despite being on the same 7nm node as RDNA. However, this was AMD's first time implementing hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT), and the results for this, compared to Nvidia's RT capabilities, were far less impressive. That is all set to change according to a report by RedGamingTech (RGT).

www.neowin.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rdna#Next Gen#Unconfirmed Reports#Rdna 3#Radeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
AMD
Related
Video Gamesava360.com

AMD Gaming Super Resolution for RDNA 2 spotted in patent

An AMD patent concerning ‘Gaming Super Resolution’ has been unearthed at the USPTO. The patent document appears to provide the first firm details on the background to AMD’s rival technology to Nvidia DLSS, which has been previously referred to in official slides as ‘AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution’. AMD super resolution tech is widely abbreviated as ‘FSR’.
Computersprovideocoalition.com

The fastest AMD RDNA 2 workstation graphics for video editing

Here it is: the fastest AMD RDNA 2 workstation graphics card ever developed, delivering up to 79 percent faster performance than the previous generation, able to tackle large complex tasks with ease. Built on award-winning AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the foundation of next generation, high-powered PCs, laptops and many of...
Computersxda-developers

AMD has new Radeon PRO W6000 GPUs based on RDNA 2

AMD has introduced a new family of workstation GPUs, the Radeon PRO W6000 series. The new graphics cards are meant for high-power workloads, and they come with up to 32GB of ECC memory. As you’d expect, the new GPUs are based on the RDNA2 architecture, like most other AMD GPUs. RDNA 2 is highly scalable, and we’ve seen it on all kinds of products. That includes GPUs for computers, but also the latest generation of consoles, and it’s even coming soon to smartphones thanks to a partnership with Samsung. However, these are the first workstation GPUs based on it.
ComputersHot Hardware

Radeon Pro W6800 Review: AMD RDNA 2-Infused Workstation Muscle

AMD is expanding its line-up of RDNA 2-based GPUs today, with a trio of new Radeon Pro graphics cards targeting the professional workstation market. These new Radeon Pro cards leverage the same GPU architecture as their consumer-class Radeon RX-branded counterparts, but Radeon Pros feature completely different designs, go through additional qualification and are certified for a myriad of pro-vis applications.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Conan Exiles gets a massive next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X|S

The new Conan Exiles video from Funcom showcases some of the technical and visual enhancements that have been made to Conan Exiles on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. Funcom state that they have made many improvements to the game and the side-by-side video certainly does a good job in highlighting these visual changes, which include increased frame rate, 4K resolution, improved textures, shadows, lighting, and view distance.
ComputersHPCwire

AMD EPYC Processors Enable Next Gen Hewlett Packard Enterprise Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 — AMD announced that AMD EPYC processors are powering the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Alletra 6000, a cloud-native data infrastructure storage solution that powers business critical applications with the cloud experience. The new HPE Alletra 6000 takes advantage of the AMD EPYC 7002...
Computerstechgig.com

AMD EPYC 7002 enables next-gen HPE Alletra 6000 series

AMD announced the AMD EPYC 7002-powered processors enabling the new Hewlett Packard enterprise solution. series that will be powered by the AMD EPYC processors. The Alletra 6000 is a cloud-native data infrastructure storage solution through which users can obtain cloud experience to power up business-critical applications. AMD. EPYC 7002 series.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Unreal Engine 5: hands-on with Epic's next-gen technology

Last week, Epic released Unreal Engine 5 for early access, along with a sample demo project - Valley of the Ancient - for developers to explore. Crucial to UE5 are two fundamental new technologies: Nanite, which aims to deliver something akin to 'infinite detail' and Lumen, a state of the art global illumination solution. At its maximum 'epic' settings, the demo targets 1080p at 30 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, another new technology - Temporal Super Resolution (TSR) uses smart upscaling to deliver a convincing 4K presentation. This is cutting-edge stuff and having now spent some time with UE5 on PC, we have some impressions and initial performance numbers.
TechnologyCleanTechnica

New Tesla Model S Plaid Gets AAA Gaming Experience Thanks To New AMD RDNA 2 GPU

One of the coolest things about the new Tesla Model S Plaid is its immensely powerful processing that can run AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 in 60 fps. This gives a car, for the first time ever, PS5-level gaming capability. How is this possible? It turns out that there were some early clues (and salient details) provided a few weeks ago at Computex 2021.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Jedi: Fallen Order’s next-gen version is out now, with 4K/30 and 1440p/60 modes

Respawn has made the next-gen console versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order available in a surprise release. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the action adventure game are available as a free upgrade to owners of the last-gen game, publisher EA announced on Friday. The next-gen version is also available both physically and digitally today for $40.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a free next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the critically-acclaimed action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment is getting a free next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles today. The game will leverage Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system on Xbox Series X|S consoles, which means that all game saves and unlocked achievements will carry over to the next-gen version of the game once it's installed.
Video GamesThe Verge

Jedi: Fallen Order’s next-gen update will let you go from disc to digital

EA released a free next-gen update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Friday, and the announcement comes with good news for people who own a physical copy of the game but have a discless next-gen console: EA will let you convert your physical copy to a digital one so you can take advantage of the upgrade, the company says in an FAQ.
Computersretailcrowd.co.uk

AMD RDNA 3 will achieve significant acceleration

Serious progress can be made in several areas where the competitor ends up supporting old cards. Last fall, we also reported that AMD promises a significant performance improvement in both its CPU and graphics card chips. Now the latest news is that for RDNA 3 this will definitely be important, although it is clear that we will still have to wait for certain products.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Doom Eternal’s free next-gen update arrives June 29

Doom Eternal’s free next-gen update will be made available in June. Coming June 29, news of the free update to Doom Eternal was shared during the Xbox + Bethesda showcase which took place earlier today. This free update optimizes Doom Eternal for the next-gen consoles and will offer improved visuals,...