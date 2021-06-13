Dubai real estate to see big boom on the back of Expo 2020

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. While most of the U.S. population has undergone recent vaccinations, and in light of the ongoing economic conditions still under threat of the global pandemic – the resilience of the U.S. housing market has hit new highs in recent months. According to recent data by Realtor.com, the median house price jumped by 15.2% in May 2021, compared to last year this time. As the pandemic surged last summer, most people had to halt the sale of their houses as lockdown restrictions came into action. Now, it’s not only Australia going through a property boom, as Americans are buying up homes quicker than ever before.