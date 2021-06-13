Overseas Pakistani Christian group holds demonstration

New Delhi (Agenzia Fides) - In the first five months of 2021, in 151 days of the current year, despite the serious pandemic situation, 127 episodes of violence against Christians took place in India: says to Agenzia Fides "United Christian Forum" (UCF), reporting the data obtained from the special "Toll-free number", a telephone line activated to monitor incidents of violence against the faithful in the country. Among the complaints registered on the toll-free number by Indian Christian citizens, there are attacks by mobs or threats and intimidation of various kinds, for reasons of religious affiliation. "Furthermore, there is a tendency not to file the First Information Report (FIR), the official complaint handed to the police, which was presented only in 15 cases out of 127 episodes of violence", notes to Fides A.C. Michael, a lay Catholic and leader of the UCF. According to data sent to Fides, the state of Chhattisgarh, in central India, leads the count of the largest number of accidents (19), while 17 cases occurred in Karnataka and Jharkhand. Religious violence, it highlights, can be exacerbated by the conditions of poverty and destitution caused by the pandemic, across the national territory.