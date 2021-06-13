Cancel
Advocacy

Overseas Pakistani Christian group holds demonstration

Australian News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hague [Netherlands], June 13 (ANI): Overseas Pakistani Christian alliance organised a demonstration jointly with Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) against kidnapping, forced conversion, forced marriages of Pakistani minor Christian's girls outside Dutch Parliament on Saturday. Action Committee for Christian Rights, that fights for the justice for Pakistani Christian girls...

www.australiannews.net
State
California State
Person
Shahbaz Bhatti
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Human Rights
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Netherlands
Worldpersecution.org

Governor of Punjab Says Pakistan is the Safest Country for Religious Minorities

(International Christian Concern) – The Governor of Punjab, Chaudry Mohammad Sarwar, declared that Pakistan is the safest country for religious minorities. The statement came just days before the Hight Court of Pakistan acquitted a couple (Shafqat and Shagufta) for being accused of blasphemy, after having served seven years on death row.
WorldBirmingham Star

Baloch group urges G7 to investigate Pakistani crimes

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): Claiming a systematic genocide in Balochistan by Pakistani security forces, the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) urged the Group of Seven (G7) leaders to investigate the heinous crimes by Pakistan in the region. In a memorandum addressed to the G7 leaders, the Council urged them...
Religionpersecution.org

Assyrian Christian Activist Kidnapped and Released by Terrorist Group

(International Christian Concern) – Assyrian activist, Husam Alkass, was abducted and later released by the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), according to the Assyrian Policy Institute. Alkass, who was a member of the Assyrian Human Rights Network, was captured in Derik (Al-Malikiyah), located in northeastern Syria near the Turkish border.
Worldfides.org

ASIA/INDIA - In the midst of the pandemic, violence against Christians does not stop

New Delhi (Agenzia Fides) - In the first five months of 2021, in 151 days of the current year, despite the serious pandemic situation, 127 episodes of violence against Christians took place in India: says to Agenzia Fides "United Christian Forum" (UCF), reporting the data obtained from the special "Toll-free number", a telephone line activated to monitor incidents of violence against the faithful in the country. Among the complaints registered on the toll-free number by Indian Christian citizens, there are attacks by mobs or threats and intimidation of various kinds, for reasons of religious affiliation. "Furthermore, there is a tendency not to file the First Information Report (FIR), the official complaint handed to the police, which was presented only in 15 cases out of 127 episodes of violence", notes to Fides A.C. Michael, a lay Catholic and leader of the UCF. According to data sent to Fides, the state of Chhattisgarh, in central India, leads the count of the largest number of accidents (19), while 17 cases occurred in Karnataka and Jharkhand. Religious violence, it highlights, can be exacerbated by the conditions of poverty and destitution caused by the pandemic, across the national territory.
Worldthekashmirpress.com

‘Act holistically against Islamophobia’: Imran Khan to international communities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged world leaders to crackdown on online hate and extremism following the deadly Ontario truck attack that targeted members of a Pakistan-origin family, the Express Tribune reported. “Everyone is shocked in [Pakistan], because we saw the family picture, and so a family being targeted...
Religionpersecution.org

Washington D.C. Summit to Discuss Religious Freedom Issues in Nigeria

– Nigeria has dealt with significant internal violence for years, mostly at the hands of the Boko Haram terrorist group and militant Fulani herdsmen. Tens of thousands have been killed or abducted by these two groups, and hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced. The International Religious Freedom Summit, a...
Washington StateChristianNewsWire

Faith Leaders, Uyghur's, Tibetans, Falun Gong and Other Persecuted Minorities will Hold a Demonstration at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., to Stand in Solidarity with Hong Kong and Human Rights in China

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- The demonstration will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 P.M. The Chinese Embassy is located at: 3505 International Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008. The participants will be calling on the Chinese Communist Party to end their brutal attacks on freedom and...
Marketsbolnews.com

Overseas Pakistanis send record $26.7 billion in 11 months

KARACHI: Workers’ remittances registered a sharp growth of 29.4 percent to $26.7 billion during the first 11 months (July–May) of 2020/21, owing to a rise in the transfers through formal channels, the central bank said on Thursday. Overseas Pakistanis sent home $26.7 billion during July-May 2020/21, compared with $20.66 billion...
Religionstandardnewswire.com

Eclectic Group of Christian Leaders Reach Out to Israel's New Premier

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- The Philos Project welcomes Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a public letter signed by more than eighty high-profile Christian leaders from a wide range of ethnic, denominational, and political backgrounds. The Philos letter recognizes the accomplishments of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but congratulates newly-appointed Prime Minister Bennett on forming a government and leading Israel into a new phase of its history. Signatories include an ecumenical mix of bishops, pastors, politicians, writers, former ambassadors, public intellectuals, and media figures.
Economybolnews.com

Remittances from Overseas Pakistani’s exceed $2bn

The remittances from Overseas Pakistani’s working abroad exceeded $2 billion for the 12th month in a row in May 2021. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) acknowledging “proactive policy measures by the Government and the State Bank of Pakistan encouraging expats to use formal channels for their transactions” for the record inflows.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

Protest erupts in Gilgit Baltistan against PAF

Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) [PoK], June 21 (ANI): The Nationalists and Civil Society staged a protest at Skardu, Giligit Baltistan, on Sunday and Monday against the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for acquiring land for expansion of the Skardu airport without compensation. The PAF has declared the acquired vacant land as government land...
Religionpersecution.org

Relocating Yasmin Church Perpetuates Religious Intolerance in Indonesia

(International Christian Concern) – For fifteen years, Yasmin Church in Bogor, Indonesia, has struggled with the local government to obtain a building permit (IMB). Despite the longevity of this problem, it is as simple as the Indonesian government, particularly the Bogor City government, preferring to accommodate intolerant Islamic radicals by hindering the development of the Yasmin Church building.
Worldpersecution.org

Saudi Arabia Lacks a Christian Church Building

(International Christian Concern) – Saudi Arabia recently launched Vision 2030, a plan to develop the country beyond oil dependence, though a strategic part is to promote a secular image in a culture historically marked by ultra-conservative Islam. Though foreign Christians and a number of Muslim Background Believers (MBBs) live in Saudi Arabia, Christians cannot publicly practice their faith and worship.
Religionphoenixherald.com

Uzbek Religious Students Recalled From Egypt, Turkey In New Crackdown

Uzbekistan is once again worrying about where some of its citizens are studying Islam and officials in the country and its embassies in Egypt and Turkey are taking measures to ease these concerns. The Uzbek government has apparently recalled some 1,500 young people studying at religious schools in Egypt in...
WorldTennessee Tribune

Pakistan Schools Ramp Up Religious Education

LAHORE, Pakistan — All three sons of Muhammad Afzal, a resident of the Fazaia colony of Punjab in Pakistan capital Lahore, are studying at a seminary known as the Madrassa Jamia Farooqia. Afzal’s youngest son, Ahmed, was going to a school till last year. “I made a mistake by sending...
Religionallisrael.com

Messianic Jews, Arab Christian leaders pray for unity in wake of Arab-Jewish unrest, violence

Rioting in the central city of Ramla over tension in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Photo: Yossi Aloni/Flash90) KFAR SABA—When the nation erupted in an 11-day military conflict between Israel and Hamas in May, the tension also spilled into the streets of the country. Sweeping unrest and simmering hatred led to several incidents of vandalism, violence, attempted lynches and even murders between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel.
Advocacythewestsidegazette.com

Pakistan: Human Rights Activist Under Attack After Receiving International Award

ISLAMABAD — Gulalai Ismail, one of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and women rights activists, has come under severe criticism in Pakistan after receiving an award for human rights. The Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy gave her the award for “escaping imprisonment and torture for empowering women in Pakistan”.
Religionworthynews.com

Bangladesh: Christians protest imposition of Islam as state religion

(Worthy News) – Christians are among other persecuted religious minorities in Bangladesh who continue to actively protest the 1988 constitutional amendment that established Islam as the country’s state religion, the Christian Post reports. Christians have been persecuted with impunity by radical Islamists and Bangladesh police turn a blind eye, rights...