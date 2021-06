NIn a recent conversation with a Pakistan-based journalist on the Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh hinted at ‘relooking’ the decision of revoking Article 370. During the conversation, Digvijay said, “Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370, ‘insaniyat’ was not there as they had put everyone behind bars. Meanwhile, ‘Kashmiriyat’ is something that is the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim-majority state there was a Hindu king and both worked together. In fact, the reservation in Kashmir was given to Kashmiri pandits, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K, is a sad decision. And the Congress party will certainly have to relook at this issue,”