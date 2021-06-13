Cancel
Cloud9 alone in first in LCS Summer Split

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud9 won their third straight match and vaulted into first place by themselves on Saturday in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. Cloud9 (16-7) needed 43 minutes to defeat Counter Logic Gaming (6-17) on blue. Meanwhile TSM (15-8), who shared the lead going into Saturday's action, fell to FlyQuest (9-14) in 26 minutes, also on blue. TSM is now tied for second with 100 Thieves (15-8), who defeated last place Golden Guardians (4-19) in 29 minutes on blue.

