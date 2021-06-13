Cloud9 alone in first in LCS Summer Split

Another split of the LCK is set to kick off and the region has some work to do before returning to the international stomping grounds. After being convinced that the league’s best team was, in fact, also the best team in the world, the LCK was denied the chance at another international trophy last month at the Mid-Season Invitational. Now, Korea as a whole is heading back to the drawing board for another split of regional play to tune up for a chance at the international crown later this year at the World Championship.