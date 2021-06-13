Cancel
Israel Adesanya dominates Marvin Vettori for five rounds to win lopsided decision in UFC 263 main event

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya is still the king of the middleweight division after another masterful performance in the UFC 263 main event. While he didn’t get to deliver a flashy finish this time around, “The Last Stylebender” was still just as dominant as he battered Marvin Vettori on the feet over five rounds, dismantling the Italian challenger with kicks to the legs and showcasing the striking arsenal that has decorated his entire career inside the octagon.

