Medical aid in dying brings peace of mind

Deming Headlight
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board of directors of End of Life Options New Mexico appreciates the opportunity to respond to Dr. Naga P. Raja’s recent op-ed piece titled, “Is death with dignity the only option?” While we can agree with some of his perspective, there are other areas where we have significant disagreements.

HealthABQJournal

Aid-in-dying law takes effect in New Mexico

SANTA FE – For advocates of legislation allowing terminally ill New Mexicans to end their own lives with the help of prescribed medication, Friday has been a long time coming. But, for critics, it marks the first step down a path they’d long tried to block. A new aid-in-dying law,...
Healthopenminds.com

Addressing Health Care & Housing With AHCCCS Infographic

On April 26, 2021, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) published this "Addressing Health Care and Housing With AHCCS" infographic. The document is a visual depiction of the effectiveness of the state's permanent supportive housing (PSH) model in the areas of reducing health care utilization and costs, directly translating to improved member health outcomes . . .
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Opinion: More work needed to expand access to health care

While COVID-related news dominated coverage of the 2021 legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana’s legislature have quietly ushered in one of the most dramatic expansions of health care access in recent memory. Montana’s leadership should be commended for tackling our state’s chronic health care shortage head-on. Now the focus should be keeping the momentum going.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: Baltimore City workers learning trauma-informed care

Baltimore City's first-of-its-kind effort to mandate a new approach to dealing with trauma both recognizes its prevalence and responds with the right approach. In February, Baltimore City became the first city in the country to legislate trauma-informed care with a new law called the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act. One of the leaders behind a massive effort became an unfortunate expert in trauma at the age of 10.
Healthseormc.org

Outpatient Joint Replacements Offer New Peace of Mind

Being told you need a joint replacement can sound intimidating, but thanks to advances in technology, many joint replacements at Southeastern Med are now minimally invasive, high-precision procedures in which the patient has the option to return home the same day to begin their recovery. This ability to get back to familiar surroundings, as well as the availability of high-tech surgery options in the local area, can make a tremendous difference in a patient’s comfort and outlook.
Health Servicesoknursingtimes.com

Peace of mind: Excell Private Care Services

Every day there is someone who has it in their heart to care for people helping clients of Excell Private Care Services, said Crystal Warner, CEO. Excell Private Care Services is a home care agency providing private duty, Veterans Administration Services, a Medicaid Advantage program, and case management for the state. Certified nurse aides can provide 24-hour in-home care with bathing, cooking, cleaning, companion care, emptying a foley bag, meal prep, medication reminders, and shopping. (story continues below)
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Goodlife Pharmacy Gives East African Moms Peace of Mind with THINKMD’s Technology That “Thinks” Like a Doctor

NAIROBI, Kenya--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2021-- How do I give my child the best start in life? It is a question that mothers ask themselves in the first 1,000 days of a baby’s life - an important window of opportunity for good nutrition and healthcare. Goodlife Pharmacy has partnered with THINKMD to help moms find the answers that they need.
Washington Stateopenminds.com

Washington Seeks DOC Health Services Consulting

Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC), Health Services Department seeks a contractor to provide consulting services for a variety of undertakings not limited to lean health care delivery; model of care/patient centered care initiatives; and electronic health records system procurement, implementation, and related change management . . . Content Restricted.
Pharmaceuticalstapnewswire.com

MPs sentence unvaccinated to die without medical assistance

Hancock: “We Have No Duty Of Care At All To Vaccine Refuseniks!” | RichieAllen.co.uk. Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon, Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested that people who refuse a covid-19 jab, will be refused treatment on the NHS. Hancock was responding to a question from Tory MP Liam Fox about vaccine status…
U.S. Politicsmibluesperspectives.com

Regulatory Changes Bring Updates to ID Cards and Provide for Continuing Medical Care

From time to time, the government introduces legislation that makes significant changes to how people in healthcare do business. In December of last year, the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) was signed into law and included several provisions for health plans and insurers. Two of those changes are discussed below and affect ID cards and how people receive care.
Advocacyirvingweekly.com

Medical City Las Colinas Hosts Blood Drive to Aid Critical Need

On World Blood Donor Day today and in response to the low blood supply in North Texas, Medical City Las Colinas is encouraging the community to donate blood. Medical City Las Colinas is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive next week. The Red Cross will have its mobile unit parked in front of Medical City Las Colinas, 6800 N MacArthur Blvd, on Wednesday, June 23, from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Community members may sign-up to donate online or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Cell Phonesbuildingindiana.com

Mind-Blowing Hoosier Medical Developments

We’re living in exciting times for medicine and health. The field is undergoing rapid advancements in treatment and technology every single day. Across the state, medical groups are implementing new methods and incorporating highly advanced equipment into their operations. There’s a lot to take in. More than we could ever...
Healthnewslanes.com

Life after death: Dying woman felt 'pulled into the light' where she felt peace and joy

The jury is still out on whether life goes on after physical death but many people claim to already known an answer. People who have gone through so-called near-death experiences (NDEs) frequently describe visions and sensations of what they believe is the afterlife. One such person is a woman named Leila, who claims to have temporarily passed into the afterlife more than 15 years ago.
Petswomens-journal.com

Volunteers Sought for Pet Peace of Mind®

Do you have a special place in your heart for furry four-legged creatures? If so, you may be interested in becoming a Pet Peace of Mind volunteer. Pet Peace of Mind is a groundbreaking national program that enables hospice patients to keep their pets at home throughout their end-of-life journey. The program aligns with Hospice of the Western Reserve’s mission of relieving suffering, providing comfort and enhancing quality of life. Since it is not covered by Medicare or commercial insurance, it is only made possible through generous support from the community.
Healthvoticle.com

Efficient Medical Billing to Aid Physicians

Medical billing is the process of submitting medical claims and bills so medical practitioners can get paid for their services. It is crucial to submit error-free claims to avoid denials and rejections by insurance companies. There are organizations that submit billing claims on behalf of physicians and these organizations are referred to as medical billing companies. A medical practitioner has the option to submit medical claims on his own or outsource medical billing services offered by billing companies. Since medical billing is a time-taking and tedious process, therefore, we won’t recommend medical practitioners to do it by themselves. Even if clinicians hire billing staff for this purpose they still will be spending time for hiring, training, and quality assurance. Needless to say, this time is best spent caring for the patients. When a medical practitioner outsource medical billing services, he or she will have the peace of mind to properly focus on the medical practice. Since there are many medical billing and coding companies across the United States, it is very important to choose the right billing company for your medical practice. If a billing company doesn’t meet the needs of your practice or their staff is not well-trained, you will end up facing billing challenges that will adversely affect your revenues and the number of patients. It is important to note that if a medical billing company can work great for one medical practice and doesn’t work at all for another practice. In this article, we will list a few questions that you can ask the medical billing and coding companies before finalizing one for your medical practice. First, let’s see why it is important to outsource medical billing services.
Agriculturecitrusindustry.net

BMPs Give Growers Less Peace of Mind

For years, participation in Florida’s Best Management Practices (BMPs) program gave citrus growers a degree of regulatory peace of mind. By implementing the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) BMPs, growers were assumed to be in compliance with state water-quality standards for pollutants. Much of that peace of...
Public Healthjagonews24.com

13 die at Rajshahi medical’s corona unit

Thirteen people died at the Coronavirus unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) from 9 am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday. Of them, six died of Coronavirus and the rest died from its symptoms. Dr Saiful Ferdous, Deputy Director of RMCH, confirmed the matter to Jago News. Of the...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

'A Lego kit for healthcare builders': Jonathan Bush launches Zus with medical records in mind

Jonathan Bush is back for another act. On Thursday, the founder and former chief executive officer of medical IT giant athenahealth launched a new startup called Zus. The company, which debuted with $34 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Rock Health and other venture firms, wants to become the common layer digital health companies use to build their tools, view health records, and ultimately treat patients.