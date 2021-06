The Lions make sure there's no missteps against the Pacers, who just beat Tualatin.The Lakeridge girls basketball team got the statement win it wanted on June 4. West Linn's girls, however, are determined to make a statement every game. The Lions proved that big-time on Wednesday, June 9, when they routed the Pacers 62-43 at West Linn High School. "We just wanted to come out strong because we knew that they beat Tualatin the other night so we just wanted to make sure that we are the most dominant team in the league," said West Linn senior Payton Shelstad, who...