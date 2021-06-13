Cancel
South Bend, IN

Cubs rally from 2-0 hole to retake series lead

By South Bend Cubs
WNDU
Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - The South Bend Cubs (17-17) got back in the win column Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (17-18). Derek Casey (6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) struck out the first three batters of the ballgame and retired seven of the first eight batters he faced. It was another strong outing for the right-hander as he picked up his second straight win. Casey allowed a homer to Chad McClanahan in the third and then McClanahan got the best of him again, this time with an RBI single with two outs in the fourth. Other than that, Casey shined.

