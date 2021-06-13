Cancel
Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

By Associated Press
WNDU
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) - Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Kyle Hendricks threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28. John Gant lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles.

www.wndu.com
