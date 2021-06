China has denounced the communique issued Sunday at the end of the G-7 summit that criticized Beijing over its human rights record. The G-7 statement called on China to "respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang, and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration," referring to the 1997 agreement that switched control of the financial hub from Britain to China.