A video of a pair of men trying to allegedly rob a San Francisco delivery driver by hitting him with a car has gone viral. According to San Francisco’s FOX 2 KTVU, the UPS driver, who is in his 40s, was allegedly attacked in the middle of the street around 2pm Thursday, June 3. As he was trying to deliver a package, one man comes up behind him on foot to try and allegedly steal it. When that doesn’t work, a second man hits the worker with a minivan, as the first punches him in the face, twice.