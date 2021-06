With Saturday's UFC 263 middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori on the horizon, bettors are looking to cash in on the many UFC 263 prop bets available for the event. Among the more popular Adesanya vs. Vettori props is how the fight will end. Adesanya (20-1) is looking to defend his middleweight championship after stepping up a weight class in his last bout. He suffered his first professional loss in that fight, losing his light heavyweight debut by unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz. Vettori (17-4) is on a five-bout winning streak and ranked No. 3 in the UFC middleweight rankings.