The Missoula Mavericks and Kalispell Lakers went back and forth late in the first game of a double header Wednesday night. The game lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes plus a 20 minute long rain delay in between the first and second innings when some heavy but brief rainfall came down forcing the tarps to come out. Once back in action, the Mavericks made good use of some pitching gaffes and fielding errors by the visiting Lakers.