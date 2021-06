Ahead of his UFC 263 bout against Marvin Vettori, Israel “The Last stylebender” Adesanya has teamed up with Engage on a new lifestyle range. The “Stylez by Engage & Israel Adesanya” release draws from names, references and quotes tied to the Undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion. For movement in and out of the gym, the concise range features a sleek black base designed for a relaxed fit that provides optimal comfort in any situation. White contrast markings celebrate, “The Last Stylebender,” “Ayabiekun” (“Heart of a Lion”), “Dare to be Great,” and Israel Adesanya’s early moniker of “Black Dragon” given to him during his early years in the China fight circuit.