UFC 263 Main Card Results: Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title with decision victory over Marvin Vettori
UFC 263 results: Israel Adesanya gets unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori to retain middleweight title. Israel Adesanya is back. After a fight week of palpable animosity, the bitter rivalry and rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori ended with a unanimous decision victory and another middleweight title defense for ‘Stylebender’ in the main event of UFC 263.www.mmaweekly.com