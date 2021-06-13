Cancel
Jacob deGrom expected to make next start

By Bejoy Joseph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a sigh of relief for the New York Mets, their superstar ace Jacob deGrom is not expected to miss his next start. He had a little of a scare in his start on Friday night against the San Diego Padres. deGrom had to exit the game after six innings with flexor tendinitis. ESPN says the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner played catch and threw a bullpen session on Saturday afternoon. According to ESPN, Mets Manager Luis Rojas said the three-time All-Star should be ready to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rojas says A precautionary MRI was taken on the hurler, and the diagnosis was negative. The Mets won the game 3-2. deGrom left that game with a 2-0 lead. His scoreless innings streak is extended to 22. He is 6-2 this season, with 103 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.56. It is the lowest ever in MLB history by a pitcher through 10 starts.

