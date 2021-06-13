Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Politics: Reynolds' surprise visit rubs Dubuque Dems wrong way

By BENJAMIN FISHER benjamin.fisher@thmedia.com
 10 days ago

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds kicked off her 99-county tour with stops in eastern Iowa last week, which surprised an unaware set of lawmakers from Dubuque. On Wednesday, Reynolds, a Republican, wrapped a busy day of touring area businesses and landmarks with a bill signing at Monticello Ambulance Services in Jones County. As she signed the bill — which gave counties the authority to raise property taxes to fund rural EMS — Reynolds was surrounded by many area lawmakers: Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, among them. Other Republican lawmakers came from as far away as Muscatine.

