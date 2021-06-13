Sparks Fall to Lynx in Augustus’ Return

The Los Angeles Sparks battled the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center in their road trip finale. Though the Sparks lost 80-64, the night was all about Seimone Augustus. It was the first time Augustus, the recently retired, and newly appointed Sparks Assistant Coach, returned to the Target Center since announcing her retirement. She played 14 of her 15 WNBA seasons with the Lynx where she won four WNBA titles, and created one of the most well-known rivalries in league history against the Sparks. The Lynx announced pre-game that her number 33 jersey will be retired in 2022. Augustus was visibly emotional during the pre-game honors, showing just how much the city of Minneapolis, the fans, and the game of basketball mean to her.