With seven minutes to go, it looked as though Portugal were going to be held by Hungary for a second successive Euros campaign. The two teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the last tournament, but this one appeared to be on its way to a goalless stalemate. Instead, Raphaël Guerreiro finally found the decisive breakthrough in the 84th minute, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored either side of the 90-minute mark to produce a cruelly inflated scoreline. These strikes took him past the 10-goal mark at the European Championships, the first player ever to reach this career milestone. Suddenly, the game was all about Ronaldo: just the way he likes it.