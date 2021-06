Penn will be present at FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2021 in the form of Nikola Kovacikova, who will be competing for the Slovakian women’s national team. Kovacikova is a rising senior on Penn women’s basketball, though she has yet to play a single game as a Quaker. Her freshman and sophomore years were spent playing for Georgetown and she then transferred to Penn. Upon her arrival, though, the 2020-21 season was canceled, so in the one year she could have played for Penn, she was unable to.