Semi-State baseball: Colonels hold off Rams rally to win program's first state tournament game

Raceland and Whitley County were playing in unfamiliar territory on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams were competing in their first state tournament game since 1991. The Colonels had just won the program’s first region title in school history last week.

The event would be memorable, but Raceland made some plays they would like to forget.

Whitley County accumulated three unearned runs in the third after a fielding error by a Rams outfielder and plated two more with the help of three Raceland miscues in the fifth.

The Colonels held off a late Rams rally to advance to the state quarterfinals with a 6-5 victory in the semi-state round at Allen Field at Morehead State University.

“The freebie war was on their side,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “Obviously, that is the way the game went. The kids kept battling and kept fighting. They kept hitting and kept scratching. They never did lay down. I am really proud of that.”

Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope believes the program is playing with a new mindset. A weight has been lifted off their collective shoulders after a 16-1 mercy-rule win against Middlesboro in the 13th Region championship.

“These kids just absolutely believe,” Shope said. “To get the program over that hump and to go out and win a region title, it’s like a huge pressure that has been taken off our guys. We are so happy to do this for our community and our school.”

“They were prepared (for this moment),” he added. “We had played 39 games this year. They were prepared and left it all out on the field. We said play the game with no regrets.”

Raceland appeared to get out of its third-inning jam after Caden Petrey and Sam Harp walked. Kirk Pence struck out two, but the left fielder overran a fly ball and it glanced off his glove. It allowed the Colonels to gain an advantage that they will never relinquish.

Trevor Downs knocked in Mason Croley with an RBI single later in the frame.

Whitley County (31-9) put runners on second and third in the fifth inning after the Rams tallied three errors before collecting an out. The Colonels attempted a squeeze play, but Pence flipped the ball to catcher Jake Heighton for the tag and the out at home plate.

Raceland (31-8) could not contain the damage. Croley answered the play with a two-run triple to give his team a 6-3 lead.

Pence followed up his one-hit performance in the 16th Region semifinals by allowing six to Whitley County. He struck out five and gave up just one earned run.

“He was on four days rest and had to throw 111 pitches,” Mills said. “He did really well. He just gutted it out. He didn’t have all his velocity today. We knew that going into the game.”

Heighton started off his 3-for-4 day with a double in the first inning. Pence singled and Heighton pushed a run across as he evaded the catcher’s tag after a Colt Holman bunt.

Jake Holtzapfel made Petrey pay for consecutive walks with a two-bagger to the gap in right-center field that sent courtesy runner Clay Coldiron home in the third stanza.

The Rams kept chipping away at the Whitley County lead as Raceland cut the margin to a run in the fourth. Heighton drove in Fannin with a base hit.

Heighton collected another RBI with a double in the sixth. It was part of the Rams’ three-run inning. The ball bounced off third base and into left field. Fannin scored his second run, but the ball didn’t get deep enough in the outfield to get any more base runners home.

Pence added an RBI groundout. Holman followed with a deep fly ball to center field. Harp tracked it down and grabbed it for the third out before slamming into the wall.

“Our kids have shown a lot of fight all year,” Shope said. “We knew that we were going to have our hands full. Raceland is a good baseball team. My heart goes out to them because I have been on that side, too. We are blessed and fortunate to get to move on to the Elite 8.”

The Colonels will meet Lyon County in the state quarterfinals at Legends Field in Lexington on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Mills wants his team to remember the history they achieved this season and the amount of time and effort to takes to ascend to this level.

“I think they can take away the preparation it takes, what we do and how we get here,” Mills said, “especially for the younger guys. We have a lot of kids coming back. You are looking at what kind of foundation (we want) and were we want to go with this. The foundation has been good, and it’s been solid. Now, where do we take it the next couple of years.”

RACELAND 101 102 0 — 5 11 4

WHITLEY CO. 103 020 X — 6 6 0

Pence and Heighton, Petrey, Zehr (6) and Bennett. W—Petrey. L—Pence. 2B—Heighton 2 (R), Holtzapfel (R), Stack (WC). 3B—Croley (WC).