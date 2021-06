Corsair has been around for multiple decades, offering PC users some of the best quality hardware available, from keyboards to power supplies. They delve into almost every sector of the PC market and one field they continue to excel in is computer cases. From the colossal super towers that you can basically fit two computers into, to their strangely appealing microATX offering, Corsair has everything you want when it comes to functional and aesthetically pleasing enclosures. The 4000D model is one of the company’s latest additions in their long lineup of cases, offering an affordable mid-range structure that has some of the bells and whistles you’d expect from more expensive offerings. Does the 4000D stand tall or is it more of what we’ve come to expect?