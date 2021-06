Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | Girls Will Be Boys. It's their idea of a fun night out but there's nothing pretty about it. Half-naked, foul-mouthed women throwing down too much booze and throwing themselves at too many men. And to cap off the evening, they're just as likely to pick a fight. They're called ladettes or yobettes, a new breed of young woman hell-bent on outdoing the blokes and they're truly frightening - violent, selfish, with no sense of shame. But not only are they hurting those around them, far more worrying is the damage they're doing to themselves.