If you're looking to get married in the city of the Gateway Arch, or are seeking some of the best event spaces West of the Mississippi River, look no further. There is so much in the bustling industrial city of St. Louis and the beautiful surrounding wineries and lakes that it's hard to choose where exactly you'd want to host your big day. These incredible wedding venues in and around the St. Louis area not only bring feature scenic backdrops and historic architecture but speak to the industrial-meets-rustic charm that the city is known for. Many historical buildings are utilized as wedding venues, as well as beautiful rolling hills and outdoor spaces that are simply breathtaking. It can get pretty hot in the summer months in Missouri, but there are plenty of modern indoor venues as well that can accompany your wedding ceremony any month of the year. Whether you're looking for something elegant and modern, cozy and surrounded by nature, or a mix of both, St. Louis has something for you. Check out The Knot Marketplace to find even more wedding venues near you.