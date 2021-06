After outscoring opponents 32-1 in three five-inning wins, the Mounds View baseball team is one win away from the state tournament. The Mustangs (16-7) will have two chances to win once in the Section 5AAAA finals on Wednesday, with the first game slated for 6 p.m. in Osseo, and a second game to follow if needed. Irondale (7-16), Spring Lake Park (9-12) and Roseville (11-12) are dueling for the finals slot.