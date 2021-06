Monache's Aislin Taylor pulled off a difficult Valley qualifying trifecta at the Central Section East Area Track Championships on Wednesday in Exeter. Taylor led an effort in which several athletes from the City of Porterville were able to qualify for the Valley Championships. Ruby Fiori was also able to qualify for Valley in three events for Monache. Kelci Seaman also had a strong meet, running on Monache's 4x100 and 4x400 relays that qualified for Valley, and also put herself in position to qualify for Valley in the triple jump.